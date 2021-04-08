Man shot during argument at Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot during an argument at a Waffle House early Thursday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting happened at about 1:00a.m. Thursday at the Waffle House on West Trinity Lane, near the interstate.

Investigators said two customers got into a fight inside the restaurant. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center, and is expected to survive his injuries.

The gunman took off from the scene.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (615) 74-CRIME.