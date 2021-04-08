Watch
Man shot during argument at Waffle House

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
A man was shot during an altercation at a Waffle House Thursday morning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot during an argument at a Waffle House early Thursday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The shooting happened at about 1:00a.m. Thursday at the Waffle House on West Trinity Lane, near the interstate.

Investigators said two customers got into a fight inside the restaurant. One of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center, and is expected to survive his injuries.

The gunman took off from the scene.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (615) 74-CRIME.

