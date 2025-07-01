Man shot in apartment after struggle with armed intruder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon by a suspect who allegedly barged into the unit while presenting a gun.

Metro police say the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Whites Creek Pike and was reported around 2:44 p.m.

The victim told police he heard a knock at his door, and when he answered, an unidentified male suspect presented a gun and forcefully entered the apartment. The victim then said that he attempted to wrestle the gun away from the suspect when he was shot in the stomach.

The suspect fled the scene. Metro police are currently investigating to gather more information about this incident.

Metro police say the victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment, and his injuries are non-critical.

