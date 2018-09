Man Shot In Back On Rural Hill Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A victim was reportedly shot in the back on Rural Hill Road.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1700 block before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Details on the shooting were limited. Officials said the victim was shot at least once. He was alert and talking at the scene.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries. His condition was unknown.

Police said they're searching for two male suspects. No descriptions were available. The investigation remained ongoing.