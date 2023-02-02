Man shot in car on Pritchett Dr. in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in a car on Pritchett Drive in Murfreesboro Wednesday night and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The victim has not been identified and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Murfreesboro police say the incident is under investigation.

MPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on on Pritchett Dr. just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A male passenger in a car was shot and taken to the hospital. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/50tXYN9hjD — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 2, 2023