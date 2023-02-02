Watch Now
Man shot in car on Pritchett Dr. in Murfreesboro

Posted at 8:41 PM, Feb 01, 2023
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in a car on Pritchett Drive in Murfreesboro Wednesday night and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The victim has not been identified and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Murfreesboro police say the incident is under investigation.

