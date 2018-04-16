Man Shot In Face With BB Gun Outside Joe's Crab Shack

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured when he was shot in the face with a BB gun.
The incident happened late Sunday night outside of Joe's Crab Shack on 2nd Avenue South.
The victim's injury was non-life threatening.
Reports stated juveniles were shooting a BB gun, and all were taken into custody.
The investigation remained ongoing.