Man Shot In Face With BB Gun Outside Joe's Crab Shack

9:46 PM, Apr 15, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured when he was shot in the face with a BB gun.

The incident happened late Sunday night outside of Joe's Crab Shack on 2nd Avenue South.

The victim's injury was non-life threatening.

Reports stated juveniles were shooting a BB gun, and all were taken into custody.

The investigation remained ongoing.

