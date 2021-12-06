Man shot in leg by off-duty Metro school resource officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg by a Hunters Lane school resource officer on Monday evening.

Metro police said the officer, identified as Byron Boelter, was leaving the school when he came upon the scene of a crash between an Altima and a Camaro on the 1300 block of Dickerson Pike South. Police said Boelter stopped to check if the people involved in the accident were OK. Metro fire was already at the scene when he arrived.

Police said Boelter approached the Camaro when the 20-year-old driver reached for a handgun that was on the dashboard. Boelter then shot one round, hitting the man in the leg.

Metro police said the man, who was identified as Rod Reed, will be OK. A mother and daughter who were involved in the crash were taken to the hospital but their condition is not yet known.