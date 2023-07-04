Man shot in the leg on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck in the leg during a shooting on Tiny Town Road at Needmore Road Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, Clarksville Police discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare.

Investigations are ongoing as officials work to learn about the events that took place before the shooting and to identify the suspect.

Officials have shut down the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route until the area reopens.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Henry with Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5343, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.