Man shot, killed behind Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a church in east Nashville Friday afternoon.

The unidentified victim was found after a shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. at a church in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue, says Metro police investigators at the scene. The church at that address is listed as Nashville New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Metro police are pursuing active leads in connection to this shooting.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.