Man shot, killed by a Metro Police officer Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after being shot by a Metro Nashville Police Officer Monday morning. The shooting happened at Hermitage Avenue and Lea Avenue.

Police say the man drew a pistol and began approaching the officer. The officer then shot hin. He later died at the hospital.

The officer was not injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

