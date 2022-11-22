Watch Now
Man shot, killed in Winchester home

Posted at 9:12 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 22:13:45-05

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is dead after he was shot during a burglary attempt at a home in Winchester Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Freedom Lane around 3:07 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress. When they arrived, investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, says the sheriff's office.

The victim was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester where he later died from his injuries.

Jonathan Ray Rollins, 47, has been identified as the victim, according to the sheriff's office.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office is actively investigating this homicide case.

When the investigation is completed, all information will be sent to the 12th Judicial District Attorney General's office "for consideration," says the sheriff's office.

All additional information in this case will be released when it is available.

