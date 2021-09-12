Watch
News

Actions

Man shot, killed on Shelby Street pedestrian bridge

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
shelby street pedestrian bridge
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 13:54:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot on the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge overnight.

According to the police department, surveillance video showed 36-year-old Benjamin Baker in a ski mask walk up behind 20-year-old Marcellus Groves on the bridge. Baker then allegedly pulled out a handgun before confronting Groves. The two shot at each other, Baker was hit in the chest and Groves was hit in the leg.

Baker was taken to the hospital where he later died. Groves did not have life-threatening injuries.

Groves told detectives he shot Baker in self defense.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap