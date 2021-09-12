Man shot, killed on Shelby Street pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot on the Shelby Street pedestrian bridge overnight.

According to the police department, surveillance video showed 36-year-old Benjamin Baker in a ski mask walk up behind 20-year-old Marcellus Groves on the bridge. Baker then allegedly pulled out a handgun before confronting Groves. The two shot at each other, Baker was hit in the chest and Groves was hit in the leg.

Baker was taken to the hospital where he later died. Groves did not have life-threatening injuries.

Groves told detectives he shot Baker in self defense.

The investigation is ongoing.