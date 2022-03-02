Watch
Man shot, killed outside Clarksville Walmart

Suspect taken into custody
Clarksville Police Department
Posted at 2:06 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 03:06:02-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside a Walmart store Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard in north Clarksville just before midnight.

When they got there, police said they found a white male near the front doors of the store. He had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Tennova Hospital, where he died. His name hasn't been released.

Detectives said a suspect has been taken into custody, and they believe there is no active threat to the community.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

