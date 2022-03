NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday morning near a gas station on Clarksville Pike.

Officers said a man was killed sometime before 5:30 a.m. outside an Exxon gas station in the Bordeaux neighborhood.

By the Thursday morning commute, one turning lane on Buena Vista Pike onto Clarksville Pike was closed amid the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.