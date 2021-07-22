Man shot, killed outside Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation got underway overnight after a man was shot and killed outside a Nashville gas station.

The call came in shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard.

Metro police said there was some sort of fight inside the gas station, and the victim was shot and killed outside. It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

Police said they are searching for two suspects who fled in a gray pickup truck. No additional details were known.