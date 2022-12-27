Man shot, killed while inside car on County Hospital Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times on County Hospital Road while inside a car just before noon Monday.

Nashville resident Julius Sanford, 28, was inside a rental vehicle in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road around 11:50 a.m. when he was shot in the chest by an unidentified suspect inside the car, says Metro police.

A preliminary investigation showed Sanford was "involved in an altercation with the gunman" before he was shot in the chest, according to Metro police. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Sanford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit Detective Phil Klarer is leading the investigation into this shooting, says Metro police.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.