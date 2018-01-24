Man Shot, Robbed At Clarksville Gas Station

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A man was shot during an armed robbery while he was pumping gas in Clarksville.

The brazen robbery was all caught on camera - the moment a man was approached by a gunman just trying to pump his gas.



"We don't have those sort of crimes happen here in Clarksville. Where someone just runs up out of no where and shoots somebody," said Jim Knoll, spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department.

Knoll said the 24-year-old victim was approached by a man around 1 a.m. Monday morning, at a gas station on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville.

Once the robber snatched his jewelry and his cash, the gunman shot the victim in the shoulder and took off.

"In this case the guy did everything he was supposed to, I don't know if there's some robbery ethics but this was certainly a violation of it. This guy did everything he was supposed to do and then got shot anyway," said Knoll.

Police said it's unusual for a victim to be shot after complying with the robbers demands. Clarksville Police were hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen this shooting.



"If anybody knows anything, especially these folks who were there that night… come forward, let us know," said Knoll.

In the surveillance video, another man got out of his car to help, but now they are hoping that man comes forward and helps detectives track down the robber.

"We need to get this person off the streets, because if they'll come up to somebody and shoot them after they've complied it's no telling what they'll do," said Knoll.

The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries.

Call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS if you have any information that could help.