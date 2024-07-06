Watch Now
Man shot to death outside La Hispana Bakery in Nashville

Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 05, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a man was shot several times and killed on his way out of La Hispana Bakery on Charlotte Pike in Nashville.

One of our reporters spoke to police on scene who say the victim went into the bakery, and when he came out, multiple shooters got out of a dark sedan with a temporary tag and began shooting at him and his truck. He attempted to run across the street and collapsed on Charlotte Pike, according to officials.

He was transported to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead.

This is an active scene, we will update you as soon as we have more information on what happened.

