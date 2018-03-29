Man Shot Twice In Robbery Attempt

Cloudy
MADISON, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in a robbery attempt overnight.
Police say it happened at around 12:30am on North Dupont Avenue.
The victim was outside the home when the gunman pulled up and tried to rob him. When he didn't get anything, he fired his weapon several times, hitting the victim twice in the abdomen.
The victim went inside where his girlfriend called 911.
The shooter then drove off in a maroon sedan.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers, 615-74-CRIME.