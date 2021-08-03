Man slashes clerk's neck during argument outside Green Hills 7-Eleven

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 7-Eleven clerk was critically injured when a man slashed his throat during an argument outside the store in Green Hills early Tuesday.

The stabbing happened at about 1:00a.m. Tuesday outside the 7-Eleven location on Hillsboro Pike, just south of the mall.

According to Metro Police, a white male in his 40's or 50's got into an argument with the clerk outside of the store. The suspect then slashed the clerk's neck. The clerk was able to get back inside the store and call 911 for help, police said.

The suspect ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but investigators at the scene said they believe he will survive.

Detectives said there were working surveillance cameras outside of the store. They captured some images of the suspect. NewsChannel 5 will work to get those images from Metro Nashville Police as soon as possible.

