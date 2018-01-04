Man Sought After Chase On Interstate 65

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. - Police said they're searching for a man after a short chase in Millersville that eventually hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65.

Officials with the Millersville Police Department said they spotted a vehicle driving through a field, and after running the license plate, they found out the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going, leading police on a chase through Louisville Highway, Bethel Road, and the interstate.

Reports stated the driver was identified by an officer during the chase, so the pursuit ended.

It was believed the driver left Interstate 65 at Exit 98; however, the vehicle was found a short time later on the interstate in that same area. Authorities said it appears he re-entered the interstate at some point in time.

The driver has been identified as Joshua Daniel Anderson. The officer identified him as someone he had dealt with in the past.

Officials said they believe they have positively identified a female passenger with Anderson as 29-year-old Leslie Marie Allen.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.