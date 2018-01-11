Man Sought After Woman Found Dead In Portland

Mostly Cloudy
PORTLAND, Tenn. - Police in Portland said they’re searching for a 39-year-old man after a woman was found dead.
Officers responded to a home on Smith Road on Thursday following a report of a possible homicide.
A female victim was found dead at that location, and officials have been trying to find 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore. The victim's identity was not released.
Police added the death appeared to be domestic. Whittemore was believed to be driving a white 2004 Chevrolet pick-up extended cab with Tennessee registration L11-54J.
Authorities said Whittemore was believed to be armed and dangerous. They asked the public to use caution if he’s seen.
Anyone with information on this homicide or Whittemore’s whereabouts has been urged to call the Portland Police Department at 615-451-3838 or their local authorities.