Man sought by law enforcement, trooper hit in gunfire exchange on I-24 in Coffee County

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and man sought by law enforcement were both shot in an exchange of gunfire on Interstate 24 late Thursday night.

NewsChannel 5 has learned, the incident began when law enforcement officers were in pursuit of the man while driving in the westbound lanes of I-24. At one point, the man stopped at one of the weigh stations and dropped off a woman. She has been taken into custody for questioning. The man then allegedly continued on the interstate and two troopers followed.

The man eventually stopped after troopers deployed spike strips. NewsChannel 5 was told he then shot toward the troopers, who returned fire. One trooper and the man were hit. Both were flown to a hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation.

The westbound lanes of I-24 were closed south of Manchester near mile marker 117. The roadway reopened by 4:41 a.m.