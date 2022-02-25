Man sought by Lebanon police after brief chase, crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man Lebanon police describe as a "career criminal" was able to evade officers after a brief chase on Thursday night. As of Friday, he's still at large.

Police said it started around 4 p.m. Thursday when an officer attempted to stop 29-year-old Ladavius Brooks, who was traveling on Leeville Pike near Hartman Drive. Brooks has an active warrant out for his arrest.

The officer activated his lights and siren, but Brooks took off and never stopped for police. Shortly after, the officer chose to cancel his lights and siren and disengage in the stop out of the safety of the public.

"Our officer did a textbook job identifying the actions of the other driver," said Lebanon Police Lieutenant PJ Hardy. "Noting that the traffic flow was heavy because the time of the day, the wet conditions, a nearby school, and just the overall danger, the potential danger to the community."

Hardy said Brooks continued driving westbound, past Crowell Lane and hit another vehicle, causing Brooks' car to overturn onto the side of the roadway.

"It’s really important, obviously he has no regard for the safety of anyone else. It was obvious by his actions, his driving actions that he took yesterday. So, it’s really important that we get this person apprehended and behind bars," Hardy said.

Brooks got out of the car and took off.

While searching for him, Hardy says officers got confirmation Brooks was no longer near the scene.

"It was a person in the community who was just trying to do the right thing and he saw someone on the side of the road, the suspect flagged him down told him that his vehicle broke down and he needed a ride to McDonald's," Hardy said.

Brook's passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance in critical condition.

A woman that was driving the second vehicle, was transported by ambulance for minor injuries.

"This is a career criminal. He’s been in and out of jail and prison prior to, so it’s really important that we locate him, get him apprehended, and get him behind bars before he does any more harm or damage to the community," said Hardy.

Brooks is out on bond from a January 2022 shooting at the Travel Inn Motel in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police Department

If you see this suspect or know his whereabouts, please call 615-444-2323, follow prompts for dispatch.

