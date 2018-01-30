Man Sought In Reported Sexual Assault

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville said they’re trying to identify the owner of a pickup truck that may have been involved a sexual assault.

According to reports, a man allegedly followed a woman to her home in the area of Walnut Street around noon Monday where he reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The man, in his 60s, weighed approximately 185 to 200 pounds. He had blue eyes, short cut grey hair, and no facial hair. He was wearing a black ball cap, blue jeans, a black shirt, black tennis shoes, and a grey or silver wristwatch.

Authorities confirmed he was driving a two-tone Dodge Ram, possibly a 1994 to 2001 model, with a crew cab, side steps, and a bed railing. They released an image of the truck.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Detective Hamilton at 931-648-0656, extension 5535, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.