GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments on Monday.

Bruce Smith, of Nashville, is wanted on attempted homicide and reckless endangerment charges. Police said he's likely to be armed.

Gallatin Police Department Bruce Smith

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.