Man stabbed in the head, robbed in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a man was stabbed in the head Friday night and was robbed of his cell phone in downtown Nashville.

An arrest affidavit indicated that Domanic Tolbert allegedly stabbed a tourist from Mexico in the head on 200 1st Ave. S. around 4 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured what happened behind the Ascend Amphitheater.

After the stabbing, police said the victim walked to the Four Seasons hotel, where staff called 911 to report what happened. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center because of severe blood loss, police said.

The arrest affidavit indicated Tolbert was found less than half a mile from the scene with blood on his right hand.

Tolbert has been charged with especially aggravated robbery.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.