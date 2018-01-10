Man Stabbed With Can Opener In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing his friend with a military-style can opener in downtown Nashville.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Wednesday near Church Street and 4th Avenue North by Printer's Alley.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the victim said his friend ran up behind him and cut his throat "for no reason."

James Eugene Shrum was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said they found the suspect stumbling in a drunken manner a few streets over and took him into custody. They searched him and found a small folding pocket knife and a military-style can opener.

Officers think it’s the can opener that was used to cut the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police called a "minor" injury.