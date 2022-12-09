Man stalking Vanderbilt student arrested 3 times, out on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of stalking a Vanderbilt student was arrested three times for repeated violations of a restraining order, including a phone call to the victim while in jail.

Dominic E. Lambert, 32, was initially served with a temporary order of protection Oct. 20 this year with the condition that he was "not to contact the victim by any means," according to an arrest affidavit from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The affidavit states Lambert contacted the young woman again on both Nov. 28 and 29 to "talk about fitness," though she did not send any communication to Lambert inviting this contact. According to the affidavit, there is no domestic relationship between Lambert and the stalking victim.

Lambert was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with misdemeanor order of protection/restraining order violation. He was released on bond shortly after his arrest.

The victim reported additional contact from Lambert by email to Vanderbilt University police Tuesday afternoon. She presented emails to police, one of which said, "From the other account...Thanks for that! I made new friends, had a new experience, got free food and entertainment...it was pretty nice! I still adore you just as I have since I first met you and I told Rohan I though [sic] I might marry you."

The contact was found by a magistrate judge to be sufficient enough to grant a warrant for Lambert's arrest. He was taken into custody Tuesday and eventually released on bond.

The victim received five phone calls from the Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway early Wednesday morning just after midnight. She answered one of the calls and received an automated message before being connected with the caller who stated, "It's Dominic" before she immediately disconnected the call. The victim says she recognized Lambert's voice during the brief interaction.

Lambert was charged twice with criminal contempt for violating the order of protection against the victim, along with an additional charge of felony aggravated stalking.

The arrest affidavit states that Lambert's repeated attempts to contact the victim "have caused her emotional distress and have placed her in fear."

Lambert was arrested a third time on Wednesday and has since been released on bond. The bond total amounts for each of the arrests has not been provided.