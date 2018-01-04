SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A lot of people have dealt with frozen water pipes as Middle Tennessee's temperatures have remained dangerously cold. One man decided to thaw his with a heater, but it caused a fire and prompted a warning from the fire department.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to the blaze on Cheatham Street on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

The man said he placed a space heater in front of the frozen pipes, and hoped that would thaw out the pipes. However, hours later, the home went up in flames.

The fire started in the kitchen and moved into the attic. Firefighters said the best way to fix frozen pipes is to make a phone call to a plumber. But if you don't have that option, you can try to thaw out the pipes, but you need to monitor the process the entire time.

"I wouldn't use an open flame unless you know how to use the torch correctly. You can use a hair dryer, or a heat lamp or anything as long as you stay there and monitor it while you're heating it," said Lt. Donald Stites, Springfield Fire Department.

You can always run a thin stream of water from your faucet, to prevent your pipes from freezing when temperatures drop.

No one was hurt in the fire.