CHICKAMAUGA LAKE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was struck and killed by a boat Wednesday afternoon in Rhea County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 34-year-old Jordan Matthews was boating with a woman and a child near the Highway 60 bridge in Chickamauga Lake when he fell into the water.

Officials say he was then run over by the vessel and sustained several lacerations and was found unconscious.

Passers-by helped pull him into the boat and attempted to revive him through CPR. Matthews was taken to Rhea Medical Center where he later died.

This is the 17th boating-related death in Tennessee this year.