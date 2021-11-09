Watch
Man struck, killed on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville

Metro Nashville police confirm a man was struck and killed Tuesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Nov 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police confirm a man was struck and killed Tuesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

The crash happened at the intersection of McGavock Pike, not far from Briley Parkway.

Police said a woman was traveling inbound on Murfreesboro Pike when he was hit. She told police she didn’t see him.

The victim died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

