Man struck, killed on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police confirm a man was struck and killed Tuesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

The crash happened at the intersection of McGavock Pike, not far from Briley Parkway.

BREAKING: a pedestrian crash is blocking most inbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike at McGavock (near Briley). @NC5_Sky5HD is tracking the scene overhead and @ColeJohnsonTV is heading there to get information from investigators.

Drivers - take I-24 WB instead #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/Sh7avDbzyF — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) November 9, 2021

Police said a woman was traveling inbound on Murfreesboro Pike when he was hit. She told police she didn’t see him.

The victim died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.