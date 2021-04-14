Man sues Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari for $500K over alleged dog bite

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is suing former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari for $500,000 after he claims one of their dogs bit him.

According to the lawsuit, the man, Nathan Beam a cable and satellite installer, was at a Franklin home on June 3, 2020, when it happened.

The lawsuit says the german Shephard was confined in a particular area while he was completing the install, but as he was leaving the dog met him at his vehicle. He claims the dog bit him when he reached down to pick up equipment off of the ground, saying the dog bit his "left thumb and fingernail would not let go for several seconds."

He told Cavallari's personal assistant who gave him a paper towel and asked him to leave, according to the lawsuit. Neither Cavallari or Cutler were at the home at the time of the incident.

Beam is asking for $500,000 in damages. Read the full lawsuit here.