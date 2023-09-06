Man surrenders after girlfriend found dead in Madison Apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man surrendered himself to police Wednesday after his girlfriend was found dead inside a Madison apartment.

Steven Gerald Cosby, 53, turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center after being issued warrants of criminal homicide and evidence tampering.

Metro Police reports that a maintenance man found Brooke Howard, 41, dead inside her apartment on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Officials say that the maintenance person was conducting a welfare check on Howard when they discovered her body.

Early investigations show that Howard may have died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Police said Cosby can be seen in security footage from the apartment complex as the only person who entered the apartment besides Howard. Cosby was seen leaving with a large plastic bag that was later located in a dumpster at the complex and it contained clothing stained with blood, authorities said.

Officials say that Cosby seemed to have cleaned the apartment after the incident occurred.

Cosby previously served time in jail for charges of domestic violence against Howard. Incidents of violence toward Howard landed Cosby charges of domestic violence and order of protection violations spanning from 2017 to 2019.