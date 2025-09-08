Man suspected of being a 'major meth supplier' arrested in Tennessee

WARREN CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Robert Alexander Russell, 38, was arrested early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The department worked alongside the McMinnville Police Dept., and the Coffee County Sheriff's office to take Russell, who has a previous drug-related felony conviction, into custody.

Russell has been charged with Felony Possession of Meth, with Intent to Deliver, as well as Driving While in Possession of Meth.

Officials said narcotics investigators started an extensive investigation into Russell a couple months ago, after he allegedly transported "massive quantities of methamphetamine," which they estimated to be upwards of 3lbs per trip, multiple times a week.

Russell is being held at the Warren Co. jail on a $150,000 bond.