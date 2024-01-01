Man takes bricks off of a house in DUI crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man in Huntland allegedly drove into a single-story house New Year's morning, shuttering bricks of the side of it from the collision.

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested Dwight McKendrick about a wreck at 3257 Francisco Road.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate any injuries from the overnight crash.

McKendrick is currently in jail. His court date is set for April.