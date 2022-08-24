Man targets bank in Nashville robbery spree, leaves without money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man sought for multiple recent business robberies attempted to rob the 5th/3rd Bank in the 2000 block of Wedgewood Ave. Wednesday afternoon but left without any money.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the unidentified male passed a robbery note to a bank worker just before 5 p.m. No weapon was presented by the suspect or seen by anyone inside the bank.

MNPD says that the man is also a suspect in the robbery of a Boost Mobile store on Charlotte Pike Tuesday, as well as a robbery at Dunkin' Donuts on Elliston Pl. Monday.

The suspect has multiple tattoos on his arms and told victims at each of the targeted businesses that he was homeless.

Police ask that anyone who has any information about these robberies and/or the suspect, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.