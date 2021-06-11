Watch
Man, teen drown in Macon County swimming hole

Posted at 5:48 AM, Jun 11, 2021
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Macon County sheriff’s officials confirm that a man and a 15-year-old girl drowned Thursday night at a swimming hole on Westfork Creek Road.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons said a 32-year-old man started having trouble in the water when the teen jumped in to try to save him.

Macon County deputies, along with the Macon Rescue Squad, recovered her body around midnight. They recovered the body of the man around 1:30 a.m.

Neither victim was immediately identified. No other details were released.

