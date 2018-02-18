Man Threatens Boost Mobile Employees With Knife

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It was a scary situation for employees at a mobile phone store in Nashville after a man allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to kill them.
Police said Herod Wright may have been intoxicated when he showed up a the Boost Mobile store on Dickerson Pike Saturday.
When the store didn't have the exact phone Wright wanted to buy, employees said he started getting upset and got so out of hand they told him to leave and threatened to call police.
That's when Wright reportedly pulled a knife on one employee.
Wright was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.