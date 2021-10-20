Man tries to run over TBI agents while being served murder warrant in son's death

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A married couple from Benton County have been arrested after a wild scene played out when TBI agents attempted to serve a warrant charging the husband in the death of his son.

TBI agents went to the Big Sandy home of Jay, 64, and Kathleen, 69, Grinnell Tuesday afternoon to serve arrest warrants charging Jay with second degree murder of his 26-year-old son Alan and Kathleen with accessory after the fact.

When agents attempted to take the two into custody, Jay didn't listen to the agents and tried to run them over with his pickup truck.

Jay then barricaded himself inside the home with Kathleen.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The two were later taken into custody after TBI received backup from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The original incident happened back in November 2020. During the course of the investigation, agents identified Jay as the person responsible for his son's death.

A Benton County grand jury returned an indictment Monday connecting Jay and Kathleen to Alan's death.

On top of their original charges, Jay has been charged with two new counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of resisting arrest.

Kathleen has been charged with one new count of resisting arrest.

The couple was booked into the Benton County Jail Tuesday.