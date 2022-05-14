Man turns himself in after Mapco robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man turned himself in after a robbery at a Mapco gas station Tuesday, in the 2000 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Police report that 30-year-old Devonte Chadwick surrendered to police on Saturday after a friend recognized him in televised reports of the theft.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The friend spoke to Chadwick and was able to convince him to turn himself into the police.

Chadwick admitted to the holdup in an interview with police and was charged with aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $85,000.