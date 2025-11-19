Man uncovers connection to Civil War history in family storage

MONROE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You never know what you'll find going through the family storage. A man in Monroe knows that well. A little sorting led to a discovery connected to US history.

This time of year, close to Thanksgiving, is when a lot of people reconnect with family. Reconnecting with family is a long term project for Tim Young. His roots run deep in Monroe.

"I'd say a hundred years, anyway," Young said. "This house, the front part here, was built in 1925 by my great-grandfather."

About 40 years ago, Young and his grandmother went searching through boxes of the family's storage. Neither had any idea they'd find a trunk carrying a suitcase with a purse inside. The purse carried four folded papers.

"It was a letter dated October 20, 1862 from Harrodsburg, Kentucky concerning the Battle of Perryville," Young said. "The letter was written from a field hospital."

It was informing a family of the death of a Civil War soldier. Strangely, the soldier was not named.

"The only name that was on the letter was the nurse that cared for the soldier, Emma Wood," Young said.

This set Young on a journey of research. Who was this soldier? This is what he found.

"He was a private in the 16th Tennessee Infantry," Young continued. "I found out it was my great-great uncle. Right here is the Bible they gave him when he enlisted in the service."

Young kept digging, going through the family pictures. He found a photo he believes to be his great-great uncle.

"His name is William F. Grimsley," Young said. "We think that's him, yessir."

It's been many years of discovering this family story. Young said he's sharing it now in case he can learn more about the 16th Tennessee Infantry, his great-great uncle, or that nurse, Emma Wood. He also wants to encourage people to research and learn about their family's story.

Before I left, I asked Young if he'd read some of nurse Emma Wood's letter to the family of William F. Grimsley.

"Mine is the sad task to inform you of his death," Young read. "The ladies in the place, both Union and Succession, did all in their power to relieve the suffering of our noble men. I read to him from the Bible and conversed with him. Upon a lady asking why he smiled, he said, 'I was just thinking how sweet it would be to awake in heaven.' These were his last words. Farewell until we meet where sin and sorrow are no more. Respectfully, Emma Wood."