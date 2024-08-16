Man undergoing a mental evaluation after overnight deadly shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is undergoing a mental evaluation Friday after he became the primary suspect in shooting a man in the Edgehill neighborhood around midnight.

Police said surveillance video shows Ronald Lamont Russell Jr., 34, shooting the victim, James B. Cox III, 41.

Authorities said Russell shot Cox multiple times, including after Cox was on the ground. Cox was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Russell was brought to Vanderbilt by his mother for treatment of a minor head injury. While being assessed, police said he was overheard talking about being in a shootout.

That's when Russell's mother told Metro Nashville police that Russell was diagnosed and suffered from schizophrenia.

Why did the shooting happen?

Per police, Russell told his mother and detectives that he shot Cox because he believed Cox had cut off his sister’s leg.

His sister did lose her leg due to medical complications, meaning Cox didn't cause it, police said.

While at the hospital, Russell told police he saw Cox outside of her apartment. That's when he said tried to stab Cox in the neck. When that didn't work, Russell grabbed for a gun that fell off Cox's person.

Police said he then chased the victim to the ground and shot him. From the altercation, Russell was also shot and suffered a graze wound.

Russell is undergoing a psychological evaluation. He will be booked on the murder warrant when he is discharged from the hospital.

Russell's history with mental illness

In 2019, Russell was charged with vandalism and aggravated assault, which were both domestic violence felonies. But the case was closed and the district attorney's office couldn't prosecute the case.

Court documents showed he assaulted his girlfriend as she was sitting in her SUV. She was in the front driver seat and Russell began to throw concrete through all of the windows, according to court documents. The concrete "slabs" broke the windows and caused the glass to break and glass shards got into her eyes.

Judge Allegra Walker ordered a mental evaluation on Russell. That was done by the Vanderbilt Forensic Evaluation Team.

The doctor recommended Russell go into inpatient evaluation at Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute. Judge Walker ordered Russell to be admitted for evaluation at the Regional Mental Health Institute.

Because the case was not able to be prosecuted, it appears that was because Russell was not mentally competent at that time.

In 2019, those unfit mentally to stand trial — either through illness or disability — were not held liable for their crimes. They were allowed to return home and didn't have to receive help mandated by the court.

However, in 2022, he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In that case, court documents showed he could stand trial – because he was convicted and sentenced to two years in the Davidson County Jail.

He was released in April.

Mental competency and Jillian's Law

In this particular case, there's an outstanding warrant for murder.

"Once this individual gets out of the hospital, he'll be booked on that warrant and get with lawyers in jail," said Nick Leonardo, NewChannel 5 legal analyst. "They'll determine if they need a separate competency evaluation if he potentially needs to be in the Sheriff's Department BCC or Behavioral Care Center. And so they'll make those evaluations at that time once he comes into custody and if he bonds out, or is able to bond out. But competency is always in play, and for some people, it is a moving target and it can improve with training."

Since his competency is in question, Jillian's Law could come into play. However, that doesn't take place until the court proceedings.

Per the new law, those found unfit would have to receive inpatient or outpatient treatment. The court would have to keep up with their progress. That person would also never be allowed to own a firearm again. If that person were able to regain competency, the person's criminal proceedings would restart, meaning they would have to stand before the court for the offense.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.