Man wanted after high speed chase, firing 20 rounds into a home in Cheatham County

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is wanted after a high speed chase and shooting in Cheatham County Sunday.

The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a shooting in the 1000 block of Interstate Circle on May 21 at 7:30 a.m. The caller provided a description of the suspect's vehicle and as officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle drove off at a high speed towards Davidson County.

As the suspect drove away, a Pleasant View Police Officer began to pursue the vehicle until it evaded law enforcement in Davidson County.

Cheatham County deputies responded to the scene of the shooting and discovered that the suspect had fired at least 20 rounds from a rifle into a residence with 7 occupants, 3 of which were small children.

Officials were able to identify Christopher Kent Whitaker, 48, as the suspect in this incident. Whitaker has not been taken into custody and has 9 warrants out for his arrest, including charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment an evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Whitaker is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Whitaker's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Cheatham County Dispatch at 615-792-2098.