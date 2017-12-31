Man Wanted After Incident At Bowling Alley

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - The Columbia Police Department hoped the public could help them track down a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Timothy Brown, also known as T.I., is about 6'3", about 163 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault after an incident December 29th at Tenn Pin Bowling Alley on Mooresville Pike in Columbia.

Brown was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information was asked to call Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727.

