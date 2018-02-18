Man Wanted After Shooting In Springfield

Mostly Cloudy
Patrick O'Neal Smith, age 50
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A man Springfield police have considered to be armed and dangerous has remained on the run after a shooting.
Police said 50-year-old Patrick O’Neal Smith has been wanted for allegedly shooting another man on Spruce Street.
The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Sanders, was later found near to the scene trying to get to the hospital when his truck ran out of gas.
He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, but it was unclear how badly he was hurt.
A warrant has been filed against Smith for attempted criminal homicide.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or the Central Dispatch Center at 615-384-4911.