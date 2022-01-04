Man wanted for 2017 Nashville murder arrested in Gallatin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man indicted nearly three years ago for a murder in 2017 has been arrested.

Metro Police say 25-year-old Victor Walls was arrested Tuesday in Gallatin on drug and resisting arrest charges.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Walls had been wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Terry Sherrell on Judd Drive back in November 2017. Police say robbery was the likely motive in the shooting.

Police had been searching for Walls since he was indicted for the murder in March 2019.

Walls' return to Nashville is pending.