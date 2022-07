NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who they say robbed the Regions Bank at 4410 Ridgefield Way on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 9:30 a.m., the man passed a note to the teller, threatening to shoot if he wasn't given money. They say no weapon was seen in the incident.

If you have any information on the identity of the man who robbed the West Nashville bank, you're asked to call police at 615-742-7463.