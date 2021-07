HOPKINSVILLE, Kent. (WTVF) — A man in Hopkinsville, Kentucky is wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Calvin Buckner died after he was shot in the chest at a party on Hazel Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Now, police say Leon Lamonte Grimes is wanted for questioning about the incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hopkinsville PD at 270-890-1300.