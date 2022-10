MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man they say allegedly exposed himself and solicited two sisters outside their Walter Hill home.

Officials said on October 4, the girl's mother said the man driving a white 2011 Nissan Rogue SUV stopped by her home when her daughters were outside and allegedly exposed himself to them.

Rutherford County Sheriff

If you have information about him, please contact Sheriff’s Detective Stephen Lewis at 615-904-3055.