Man wanted for questioning after man shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have asked the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a shooting not far from Brick Church Pike. He’s wanted for questioning in the incident.

Metro Nashville police said officers responded to the 1900 block of Westchester Drive around 3:15 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man had been shot. They didn’t find a victim at the scene, but later learned he had been taken to Skyline Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

Police said he had been shot in the leg and that his injury wasn’t life-threatening.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which shows the incident began at the intersection of Brookdale Drive and Westchester Drive. Police said there was “an apparent altercation” inside a moving black Hyundai sedan. The tag appears to be Tennessee 2W40K7.

From Brookdale Drive, the Hyundai kept going and wrecked in a front yard on Westchester Drive. Police said the shooting victim could be seen hanging out of the driver’s side window before the crash.

Police said the driver, who was seen on surveillance video, got out of the Hyundai with a handgun and walked around, while a third man pulled up in another vehicle and put the victim into his car and drove to the hospital.

Metro Nashville Police Department Police say the man is wanted for questioning in the incident.

The driver of the Hyundai got back into the wrecked car and left the scene.

Anyone who recognizes him was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.